We’ve heard it all before: Six seasons and a movie, that’s the Community way. Of course, a tossed-off joke about the then-new, now-canceled NBC superhero show The Cape would have more of a life than the show it was based on. Such is the nature of Community, a show that built a fanbase strong enough to keep a revival volleying in the air for the better part of a decade.

When we last checked in on the students of Greendale, they were locked away in the Phantom Zone, i.e. another failed streamer called “Yahoo! Screen,” which reportedly lost $42 million on Community and two other originals (including Paul Fieg’s fantastic Other Space). Thankfully, someone had the good sense to pop season six on DVD because Yahoo! Screen no longer exists!



But as we leave one horrible glimpse at our future, we return to a more optimistic one. Dan Harmon confirms that a Community movie is very close to happening. “Legitimacy is here, conversations, and agreements are happening,” Harmon said to TheWrap. “There’s a story. Who knows if we’ll end up sticking to it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now negotiations happen.”

Last week, Alison Brie, Community’s own Annie Edison, let slip that “there’s been movement.” And no, she’s not saying that a VHS copy of the Community movie gained sentience and start walking around like a little ghoulie. But, speaking to the UnWrapped podcast, she said, “There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning.”

In the past, star Joel McCale said that he’s “more optimistic” about the revival. It does seem possible. If Morbius can get a second run in theaters because enough people joked about enjoying it, then surely Comcast can empty its coffers for a Community movie on Peacock.



Harmon was careful about his words, saying he speaks with “caution.” “I could have said what I just said three years ago, and it would have been almost accurate. Can you imagine if I had said that three years ago? That’s me setting people up for three years of abusive neglect and making them feel forgotten, and it’s hard enough to just say nothing.”

Still, he does seem more optimistic this time. “As far as the industry is concerned, this is a matter of when and not if, for sure.”

With this news, we can all set appointments to have our fingers surgically crossed until the movie comes out. But, more importantly, we’ll continue to wonder whether or not Donald Glover will appear in the movie.

