James Gunn is a pretty great guy, according to the cast of [REDACTED]

“Let’s welcome the cast of ‘Security Guards Of The Milky Way!’” a host shouted at the beginning of Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Chukwudi Iwuji’s panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday. But while the cast of what we’re allowed to say is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 couldn’t explicitly reference the film they all appeared in earlier this spring, the actors strike couldn’t stop them from gushing about each other, as well as director James Gunn.

“My career can be split into two places: everything before I met James Gunn and everything after,” said Iwuji, who joined the cast as main villain The High Evolutionary for the most recent film. “There’s no one avenue to Marvel,” he continued. “We met on the set of Peacemaker and James came up to me and was like, ‘I don’t know what your schedule is, but I’d like you to play the Evolutionary.”

“The fun you’re seeing on that screen is really what the set is like, with the crew and the grips and everyone. I felt very welcomed by them and there was no ego, because everyone felt like they wanted to do something great. That was so helpful,” he continued.

“James is really good at hiring people who are really good people, like no big egos or anything like that,” Sean Gunn added of his director brother. “You know when someone gets welcomed into the fold that they belong, and hopefully we’re really welcoming in that way.” (“You are,” Iwuji confirmed.)

The cast also sent some love in the direction of the other Gunn, who lent his limbs to the production in motion capture as the young Rocket Raccoon. “He doesn’t just go there for the camera angles, he gives you so much,” said Iwuji. “He’s an incredible performer, not just a reference.”

The cast also weighed in on what it’s like to play “non-human characters.” (Wink wink.) “The thing about playing a humanoid is it has to be grounded. Everyone has a recognizable human trait that we adhere to,” said Iwuji. “I’ve never prepared in a galactic way.”

“I’m mostly dealing with the personal and stuff like that, so I can bring some kind of authenticity to the character,” Gillan agreed. “But I do get to have some fun with the exterior.” What a great way to rephrase the word ‘Blue.’