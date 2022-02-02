Halle Berry made a memorable impression when she showed up in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum (If You Wish For Peace, Prepare For Subtitles). That’s partially on account of a) her character Sofia being played by acclaimed film star Halle Berry, but also, b), her owning a couple of kickass dogs who helped create one of the best action sequences of the year. (Is it better than “John Wick fights a bunch of dudes in a room filled with infinite knives”? We leave that to historians to debate.)

Advertisement

Now we’ve got some updated info about Sofia and Berry’s status in the franchise at large, and it’s a real good murder news/bad murder news situation. On the one hand, Berry has confirmed to Variety that Sofia won’t be popping up in John Wick 4, apparently too busy doing dog/desert stuff to help Keanu Reeves’ Baba Yaga wage his war on the vaguely malevolent High Table.

On the plus side, Berry did note that there’s been some talk about getting a Sofia-based spin-off off the ground, noting, among other things, that she’d love to finally get the Berry-led action franchise spin-off that she was denied when her Bond spin-off Jinx (based off her character from Die Another Day) was canceled. In her own words, getting a Wick spin-off would be “putting some ointment on a little sore” after being denied the earlier opportunity.

The caveat here, of course, is that there have been a lot of John Wick spin-offs floated in recent years, as Hollywood reacted to the completely novel experience of having a successful new intellectual property abruptly dropped in its lap . Current projects include The Continental, the three-episode Starz prequel TV series with Mel Gibson in it for some goddamn reason, and The Ballerina, a spin-off movie about a young woman seeking revenge on organized crime, because that is what one does in the John Wick universe after you finish college.

The point is, John Wick has been a very “throw the spaghetti at the wall and see whose head explodes” sort of franchise, in terms of its ancillary projects, so it’s hard to know if Berry’s proposed movie will ever actually see the light of day. She currently stars in Moonfall, in which, we have been led to believe, she fights the moon.