Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller sued for sexual harassment

Bryan Fuller, the acclaimed writer and creator of such shows as Hannibal and Dead Like Me, has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by Sam Wineman, the creator of Shudder’s Queer For Fear, which Fuller executive produced. The allegations came in a lawsuit against Fuller, accusing him of constantly referencing his penis and masturbation and cultivating a hostile work environment through bullying and misconduct. Fuller has denied the allegations, and his lawyer threated to sue Wineman for defamation.

Wineman and Fuller collaborated on Queer For Fear: The History Of Queer Horror, an exploration of LGBTQ+ representation in the genre. T hroughout its production, Wineman says that Fuller sexually assaulted him “several times” under the guise of “cracking [Wineman’s] back” so Fuller “could press his penis against [Wineman’s] buttocks.” Wineman also says Fuller “frequently brought up his penis” and that Fuller’s “preoccupation with masturbation permeated everything.”

Fuller’s lawyer rebuked the allegations against his client. “Make no mistake, Sam Wineman will be sued for defamation based on what are 100 percent provably false statements,” Bryan Freedman told Deadline.

Additionally, Freedman maintains that there is “documented evidence which completely disproves the allegations.” He continues:

Wineman created this fictitious story long after his gross incompetence necessitated his removal in an effort to extort AMC, Shudder, Steakhaus, and Bryan Fuller. He never raised any allegation of wrongdoing prior to his removal because he knew that this was absolute garbage. Sam Wineman just made the biggest mistake of his life and once the evidence comes out, he will forever be known as a pathological liar. Rest assured; a malicious prosecution lawsuit aimed directly at him is coming soon.

Fuller is currently working on a Friday The 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake, and an adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine.