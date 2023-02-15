Harrison Ford’s spent the better part of 30 years playing a grouch. Whether he’s stealing cultural artifacts because he’s determined that they belong in a museum or smashing Jordan Schlansky’s Legos, Ford continues to endear with his no-nonsense joie de vivre. This is probably what made him such an excellent fit for Jason Segel’s foil on Apple TV’s Shrinking. Though it does beg the question, who would want Harrison Ford as a therapist? Jason Segel, that’s who.



In Shrinking, Jimmy (Segel), a widowed therapist, works through his grief while under the advisement of his psychologist Paul (Ford), who buzzes at people when they say things they don’t like. “Why don’t you try saying things I agree with?” says Paul. This week’s episode, “Woof,” sees Jimmy h itting a roadblock with a patient, but Paul refuses to help. Probably because Jimmy is one of those cranky old white guys that Paul and Gabby (Jessica Williams) hate, and in this exclusive clip from the show, Jimmy seeks Paul’s help, only to find himself the victim of the dreaded buzzer.

The brainchild of Segel and Ted Lasso co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking seeks the same emotional breakthroughs as its Apple TV+ brethren. We’ve been mostly pretty positive about Shrinking. “The entire narrative structure of this amiable TV series about a therapist flailing as he opts to forgo any ethical concerns and decides to tackle his patients’ problems in the most unorthodox ways he can,” writes Manuel Betancourt in their latest recap. “Which, yes, as we’ve established episode after episode, leaves him more frustrated and with endless more problems than what he’d started with.”

Shrinking airs on Apple TV+ on Fridays.

