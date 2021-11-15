Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 15. All times are Eastern.



A Choice Of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks (HBO, 10 p.m.): Directed by John Maggio, this 90-minute documentary explores the enduring legacy of progressive photographer, writer, activist, composer, and filmmaker Gordon Parks. Through the lens of three photographers—Devin Allen, LaToya Ruby Frazier, and Jamel Shabazz—the film will spotlight how Parks’ visionary work impacted the next generation of artists. A Choice Of Weapons will also provide overviews of the Black American experience as documented by Park in his many photo series, memoir, and music compositions. The documentary will also feature interviews with Ava DuVernay, Anderson Cooper, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Spike Lee, among others.

Lies And Deceit (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Created and written by Curro Novalla, the six-episode Spanish thriller Mentiras, a.k.a. Lies And Deceit, is based on the British drama Liar. Laura Munar (Ángela Cremonte) wakes up one morning and suspects that she has been drugged and raped by well-respected surgeon Xavier Vera (Javier Rey), while he vehemently denies the accusation. The show slowly peels back the events of the fateful night during the ongoing legal case she brings against him.

Madame Blanc Mysteries (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m.): Commissioned by Acorn TV and the U.K.’s Channel 5, this six-part thriller centers on a renowned antiques dealer, Jean White (Sally Lindsey), who is overcome with grief over the suspicious death of her husband. Things take a dark turn when she discovers all of their money has also disappeared. Fortunately, Jean’s sole belonging is a cottage in the French antiques hub of Saint Victoire, where she goes to hunt for a long-lost treasure and meets a variety of colorful local characters.