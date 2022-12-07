“Maybe I like stacked odds.”

Perry Mason is back, and he’s going to make sure everyone in Hooverville gets a fair shake. In the first teaser for HBO’s iteration of America’s most infamous and surliest defense attorney, Perry Mason, our hero and the law are as disheveled as ever. And Mason’s not standing for it.



Perry Mason Season 2 | Official Teaser | HBO

Here’s the synopsis:

Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

Premiering back in June 2020, Perry Mason revived one of television’s most beloved lawyers, pushing him into a complicated and deadly L.A. noir. From the dusty revival tents of SoCal’s development to the shadowy apartments of the city center, HBO’s Mason strives for a tone that’s more L.A. Confidential than Matlock. The show is all the better for it. Through Mason, Rhys can channel the issues of the past and present, and with HBO’s grittiness, the show never feels like it’s pandering or betraying the character. Perry Mason is a worthwhile update that honors the original.



And if that’s not enough, look at this freaking picture of Matthew Rhys on his motorcycle:

Returning with Rhys is the wickedly talented, one and only Shea Whigham, a worthy addition to just about any cast; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop Mason takes under his wing; and Mason’s girl Friday, Della Street, played by Juliet Rylance.

Perry Mason returns to HBO for eight episodes on March 6, 2023.