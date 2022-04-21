You think you’ve got marital problems? This lady’s got a time traveler for a husband!



Somehow not a sequel to Glenn Close’s Oscar-nominee The Wife, The Time Traveler’s Wife brings the sad reality of being married to a time traveler to life. Sure, it’s romantic seeing your hubby at different stages of life, but what if you just want to have a quiet movie night.

Rose “You know nothing, Jon Snow” Leslie plays Claire, the titular wife of Henry (Theo James), one of those husbands who spends all his free time galavanting through the space-time continuum. Unfortunately for Claire, since she holds an undying love for Henry, she must put up with his penchant for becoming unstuck in time and returning to different tragic moments in his life.

Based on the Audrey Niffenegger novel, The Time Traveler’s Wife was previously adapted into a movie starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams. The film, which despite opening against G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, made more than $100 million. So, rather than doing that again, HBO Max stretched it out into a six-episode series.

And who better to adapt the story of a time-traveling husband for HBO than Steven Moffat, known for either saving or ruining Doctor Who and creating or ruining Sherlock, depending on who you ask. Moffat wrote the Doctor Who episode “The Girl In The Fireplace” in response to the book. He serves as executive producer and writer on the series. Although, it’s unclear how much of it he is writing.



“I read Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife many years ago, and I fell in love with it,” Moffat said in a statement. “It’s a story of happy ever after—but not necessarily in that order.”

The Time Traveler’s Wife will premiere on HBO Max on May 15.