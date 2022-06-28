Time truly is a flat circle, baby, because True Detective is back. HBO has officially ordered a fourth installment of the acclaimed drama series, titled True Detective: Night Country.

Actor and world champion boxer, Kali Reis, is set to star alongside Jodie Foster, whose role was announced in May. Reis made her acting debut in sex trafficking revenge thriller, Catch The Fair One. She will also appear in the upcoming film, Black Flies, opposite Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan. Reis is a motivational speaker and supporter of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement.

This season of True Detective promises to be as bleak and introspective as its predecessors. (Not that we expected anything different.) HBO’s synopsis reads:



When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

HBO has also announced that the season will be filmed in bright and sunny Iceland. Time to break out the hot cocoa!

Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) will serve as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. This will be the first season of the show not run by original creator, Nic Pizzolatto, although he will be staying on as an executive producer. López and Pizzolatto will be joined as executive producers by Jodie Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Alan Page Arriaga, Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The network has yet to announce a premiere date for True Detective: Night Country, but Francesca Orsi (EVP, HBO Programming) has said, “We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise.” So are we!