Top pick

Roswell: New Mexico (The CW, 8 p.m., season premiere): The alien drama, based on Melinda Metz’s Roswell High book series (also the inspiration for 1999's Roswell) returns with season three. In the premiere, titled “Hands,” Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) is settling into her new job in Los Angeles—but knowing the show, it won’t be long before she finds her way back to her hometown. Meanwhile, alien siblings Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), Michael (Michael Vlamis), and Isobel (Lily Cowles) investigate the stranger they found in the cave pod: Mr. Jones, who looks eerily similar to Max. The first two seasons of Roswell: New Mexico are available to stream on Netflix.

Regular coverage

The Bachelorette (ABC, 7 p.m.)

Wild card

Catch And Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO, 9 p.m., finale): In the two-part season finale of this HBO docuseries, journalist Ronan Farrow will talk to the editors like David Remnick and the fact-checkers who helped him publish his The New Yorker exposé of Harvey Weinstein, as well as Igor Ostrovsky, a Black Cube private investigator hired by the movie mogul to track Farrow in 2017 before the article was released. Here’s a snippet from our review of the series: “The PI reveals his motivations of reaching out to Farrow and disclosing the truth to him. His side of the story helps to further understand the power Weinstein wielded, and why those who benefitted from his work might have overlooked rumors about him, or were knowingly complicit to protect their jobs and lives. A glimpse into these hard truths, Farrow’s important work to reveal them, and the women who open up in the series makes Catch And Kill: The Podcast Tapes a vital watch.”