Here are the releases coming to Disney Plus in July

Daddy Disney made you your favorite, open wide, here comes the content. Most of the additions to Disney+ in July includes a slew of movies and shows, including premiere access to Marvel Studios’ Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour. The adventure film Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt premieres on the streamer July 30, with plenty of action to be abound. Josh Peck stars in the remake of the Turner & Hooch series, where he plays the son of the original Detective Scott Turner—played by Tom Hanks in 1989—because everyone was just clamoring for it. The content keeps pouring with the new Monster, Inc. spinoff series Monsters At Work. Superstore’s Ben Feldman voices Tylor Tuskman, a new employee who dreams of working his way up to being a Jokester on laugh floor. Billy Crystal and John Goodman return as Mike Wazowski and Sulley, with new cast additions Mindy Kaling and Henry Winkler. They also threw in Garfield and The Sandlot, because why not.
Still unsure of what to watch in July? Here’s a guide to the best TV comedies on Peacock.
New weekly episodes
Chip ‘n Dale: Park Life (Premieres July 28)
Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, Season 3
High School Musical: The Series, Season 2
Loki
Monsters at Work ( Premieres July 7)
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Turner & Hooch (Premieres July 21)
Movies and complete series
Friday, July 2
Breaking Bobby Bones (Season 1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)
Disney Raven’s Home (Season 4)
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
July 7
Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow
July 9
Marvel Studios’ Black Widow (Disney+ Premier Access)
Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
The Miraculous World: Shanghai
Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (Killer Whale vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth (Premiere)
When Sharks Attack (Season 7)
World’s Biggest Bullshark
Friday, July 16
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Shorts (Season 1)
Shark Attack Files (Season 1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (Season 7)
World’s Deadliest Sharks
July 21
Behind the Attraction
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
July 23
Stuntman (Premiere)
Playing with Sharks (Premiere)
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)
Shark Attack Files (Season 1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
July 28
Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Premiere)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Batch 2 Premiere)
July 30
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (Seasons 2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (Season 3)
Jungle Cruise (Disney+ Premier Access)
Short Circuit (Season 2 Premiere)
Garfield
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover