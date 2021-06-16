Here are the releases coming to Disney Plus in July

(L-R): Ben Feldman, Scarlett Johansson, and Josh Peck Photo : Tibrina Hobson ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images ) , Jesse Grant ( Getty Images )

Daddy Disney made you your favorite, open wide, here comes the content. Most of the additions to Disney+ in July includes a slew of movies and shows, including premiere access to Marvel Studios’ Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour. The adventure film Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt premieres on the streamer July 30, with plenty of action to be abound. Josh Peck stars in the remake of the Turner & Hooch series, where he plays the son of the original Detective Scott Turner—played by Tom Hanks in 1989—because everyone was just clamoring for it. The content keeps pouring with the new Monster, Inc. spinoff series Monsters At Work. Superstore’s Ben Feldman voices Tylor Tuskman, a new employee who dreams of working his way up to being a Jokester on laugh floor. Billy Crystal and John Goodman return as Mike Wazowski and Sulley, with new cast additions Mindy Kaling and Henry Winkler. They also threw in Garfield and The Sandlot, because why not.



Still unsure of what to watch in July? Here’s a guide to the best TV comedies on Peacock.

New weekly episodes

Chip ‘n Dale: Park Life (Premieres July 28)

Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, Season 3

High School Musical: The Series, Season 2

Loki

Monsters at Work ( Premieres July 7)

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Turner & Hooch (Premieres July 21)

Movies and complete series

Friday, July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (Season 1)



Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)

Disney Raven’s Home (Season 4)

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

July 7

Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow

July 9

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow (Disney+ Premier Access)



Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

The Miraculous World: Shanghai

Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (Killer Whale vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth (Premiere)

When Sharks Attack (Season 7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Friday, July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Shorts (Season 1)

Shark Attack Files (Season 1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (Season 7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

July 21

Behind the Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

July 23

Stuntman (Premiere)



Playing with Sharks (Premiere)

Ice Age: The Meltdown



Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)

Shark Attack Files (Season 1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)



July 28

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Premiere)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse ( Batch 2 Premiere)



July 30

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (Seasons 2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (Season 3)

Jungle Cruise (Disney+ Premier Access)

Short Circuit (Season 2 Premiere)

Garfield

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover