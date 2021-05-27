Whatever Dwayne’s looking at, it does not look good. Image : Disney

If there’s an action movie in the works, you know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on board. Disney’s newest Jungle Cruise trailer lays the action on thick as Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt face all sorts of tropical dangers, from the mystical creatures to jaguars to–hold up–a German with a torpedo? Between clips of throwing punches and perilous waterfalls, Blunt’s character, researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, seeks a mystical tree that will “change medicine forever.” Johnson plays Frank Wolff, her quick-witted, rough and tough guide. It’s giving Pirates Of The Caribbean meets Jumanji meets The Lost City Of Z.

Jungle Cruise is based on the Disneyland theme park ride, and while does not appear to rely on grandiose and poetic themes pushing it forward, in typically Johnson fashion it looks raucous and focused on stunning viewers with action and special effects. In a time where Disney is on a reboot loop, reimagining the same films over and over again, a completely new live-action film feels like a breath of fresh air.

Here is Disney’s official plot description:

“Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”

Jungle Cruise hits theaters and Disney+ on July 30.