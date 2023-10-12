Here are your Daily Show guest hosts for the fall

As The Daily Show deals with its latest round of woes in trying to fill its coveted host position, Comedy Central announced its slate of upcoming guest hosts to finish out the year. Last week, as the fallout from Hasan Minhaj’s “emotional truths” debacle dashed the one-time frontrunner’s chances of taking the seat, Roy Wood, Jr. stepped away from the nightly news comedy series, saying that, sure, he’d consider a hosting job if one was offered. But that’s all happening in the background. In the meantime, here are some flashy celebrities to distract us from those ongoing fiascos.

Michael Kosta, Desus Nice, Charlamagne Tha God, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, and something called “News Team Take Over” will deliver Moments Of Zen through November 30. Here is the full line-up:

Michael Kosta: October 16–19

Desus Nice: October 23–26

Charlamagne Tha God: October 30-November 2

Sarah Silverman: November 6-November 9

Leslie Jones: November 13–16

News Team Takeover November 30–22

Michelle Wolf: November 27–30

Many of these are familiar names. Kosta and Wolf are The Daily Show family. Kosta has been a correspondent since 2017 and was scheduled to host the shot in May, but the WGA strike prevented him from taking the seat. Meanwhile, Wolf joined the series in 2016 and became a breakout star, leading to her stint as host of the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where she made fun of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ penchant for lying, which went over great.

Desus Nice and Charlamagne Tha God aren’t strangers to the format either. Nice hosted the wildly funny Bodega Boys podcast and Desus & Mero late-night series, and Charlamagne hosts the ever-present syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club and led the recently canceled Comedy Central series Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God.

The rest, well, we know these jokers. Sarah Silverman and Leslie Jones guest hosted the series earlier this year, and the News Team is always there. In fact, one of them should probably host the show permanently.

The Daily Show returns on October 16 on Comedy Central.