The dog days of summer are officially here. The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting cooler, and *gasp* we’re running out of content to stream. Summer streaming happens so fast. But fear not. It’s not Halloween quite yet, so you can stop chattering your teeth and chewing your fingernails just yet. There’s still plenty of content to enjoy, including classics like Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing and Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein and new releases, like the Camilla Cabella-led Cinderella re-imagining. Plus, you can finally catch up on that Coolio subplot from the director’s cut of Daredevil that you’ve been putting off for nearly two decades.



September 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)



American Me (1992)



Apollo 13 (1995)



Arachnophobia (1990)



Armageddon (1998)



As Good As It Gets (1997)



Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)



Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)



Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)



Closer (2004)



Daddy Day Care (2003)



Daredevil (2003)



Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)



Death At A Funeral (2010)



Do The Right Thing (1989)



Grown Ups (2010)



Heist (2001)



I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)



I Am Bolt (2016)



I Am Duran (2019)]



I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)



I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)



Jennifer’s Body (2009)



Nacho Libre (2006)



Open Range (2003)



Planet Of The Apes (2001)



Predators (2010)



Romeo + Juliet (1996)



Rudy (1993)



Sicko (2007)



Sleepless In Seattle (1993)



Soul Food (1997)



Stuart Little (1999)



Stuart Little 2 (2002)



The Alamo (2004)



The A-Team (2010)



The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)



The Best Man (1999)



The Boy (2016)



The Descent (2006)



The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)



The Karate Kid (2010)



The Kids Are All Right (2010)



The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)



The Omen (2006)



The Social Network (2010)



The Unborn (2009)



The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)



Traffic (2000)



Year One (2009)



Young Frankenstein (1974)



September 3



Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



September 10



The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



September 12



Desperado (1995)



September 17



Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



The Mad Women’s Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



But that’s not all! There are also some new offerings on IMDB TV, which comes nestled inside of Amazon Prime now.



September 1



12 Rounds



Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games



American Hustle



Begin Again



Biutiful



Bring It on Again



Cedar Rapids



Clue



Die Hard



Die Hard 2



Die Hard: With a Vengeance



Escape Plan



Exodus: Gods and Kings



How to Be a Latin Lover



Interrogation



Killers (2010)



L.A. Confidential



Marley & Me



Monster Family



Mortdecai



Mystery Men



Need for Speed



No Good Deed (2014)



Notorious



People Like Us



Robin Hood



Spy Who Dumped Me



Super Troopers 2



The Artist



The House Bunny



The Hunger Games



The Hunger Games: Catching Fire



The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1



The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2



The Walk



This Means War



Undercover Brother



Victor Frankenstein



What’s Your Number?



September 14



Searching (2018)



September 16

As Above, So Below



September 25



Despicable Me 2



September 27



Sorry to Bother You