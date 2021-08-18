The dog days of summer are officially here. The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting cooler, and *gasp* we’re running out of content to stream. Summer streaming happens so fast. But fear not. It’s not Halloween quite yet, so you can stop chattering your teeth and chewing your fingernails just yet. There’s still plenty of content to enjoy, including classics like Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing and Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein and new releases, like the Camilla Cabella-led Cinderella re-imagining. Plus, you can finally catch up on that Coolio subplot from the director’s cut of Daredevil that you’ve been putting off for nearly two decades.
September 1
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
21 Grams (2003)
American Me (1992)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Armageddon (1998)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)
Closer (2004)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Daredevil (2003)
Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Do The Right Thing (1989)
Grown Ups (2010)
Heist (2001)
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
I Am Bolt (2016)
I Am Duran (2019)]
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Open Range (2003)
Planet Of The Apes (2001)
Predators (2010)
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Rudy (1993)
Sicko (2007)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Food (1997)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
The Alamo (2004)
The A-Team (2010)
The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)
The Best Man (1999)
The Boy (2016)
The Descent (2006)
The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
The Omen (2006)
The Social Network (2010)
The Unborn (2009)
The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)
Traffic (2000)
Year One (2009)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
September 3
Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
September 10
The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
September 12
Desperado (1995)
September 17
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
The Mad Women’s Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
But that’s not all! There are also some new offerings on IMDB TV, which comes nestled inside of Amazon Prime now.
September 1
12 Rounds
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
American Hustle
Begin Again
Biutiful
Bring It on Again
Cedar Rapids
Clue
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Escape Plan
Exodus: Gods and Kings
How to Be a Latin Lover
Interrogation
Killers (2010)
L.A. Confidential
Marley & Me
Monster Family
Mortdecai
Mystery Men
Need for Speed
No Good Deed (2014)
Notorious
People Like Us
Robin Hood
Spy Who Dumped Me
Super Troopers 2
The Artist
The House Bunny
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2
The Walk
This Means War
Undercover Brother
Victor Frankenstein
What’s Your Number?
September 14
Searching (2018)
September 16
As Above, So Below
September 25
Despicable Me 2
September 27
Sorry to Bother You