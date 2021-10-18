This November will be a landmark month for Disney+, with the streaming platform celebrating its two-year anniversary with the first-ever Disney+ Day and a bunch of new premieres—including the streaming debut of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, the regular tier debut of Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, a bunch of new shorts, a special about Boba Fett, a “look towards the future” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some kind of gross cross-promotional thing where The Simpsons “pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands.”
Ugh. Anyway, that stuff’s all very exciting, especially if you’re happy that Disney controls all of popular culture, but that’s not everything that will be on the service next month. There’s also Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, Jingle All The Way and its sequel, X-Men: First Class, and Snow Buddies (a movie that… had some problems we won’t get into here).
If you’re still not impressed, there will also be two episodes of Hawkeye (setting the schedule up so the series can end just before Christmas), and Peter Jackson’s three-part Beatles documentary Get Back. That one will roll out with one new episode coming out every day over the course of the long Thanksgiving weekend.
The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in November is below.
Available November 3
Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
Photo Ark (S2)
Storm Rising (S1)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 109 “Scutwork”)
Available November 5
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
Santa Buddies
The Search For Santa Paws
Snow Buddies
Space Buddies
X-Men: First Class
Available November 10
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 110 “Aloha - The Goodbye One”)
Available November 12 — Disney+ Day
Feast (Short)
Frozen Fever (Short)
Get A Horse! (Short)
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
All-New Short From The Simpsons
Paperman (Short)
Tangled Ever After (Short)
The Little Matchgirl (Short)
The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Ciao Alberto (Short)
Entrelazados
Home Sweet Home Alone
Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
Olaf Presents
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (season two)
Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special)
Available November 17
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
Available November 19
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
Puppy For Hanukkah
The Pixar Story
Available November 24
Becoming Cousteau
PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Hawkeye
Available November 25
The Beatles: Get Back (Part 1)
Available November 26
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The Beatles: Get Back (Part 2)
Available November 27
The Beatles: Get Back (Part 3)