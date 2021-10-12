A merciless kid is l eft home alone in the bustle of Christmas planning ends up singlehandedly taking down home invaders with a series of elaborate booby traps which defy the laws of physics. Yes, this is the plot to the original 1990 holiday classic Home Alone, but it is also the exact plot to Disney’s “re-imagining” of the hit film franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone. The only major differences are a change in cast and the addition of British accents.

The Culkin-less reboot features Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) as Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been accidentally left behind while his family flies to Japan for the holidays.



With his family unable to book a last-minute flight home, Max finds himself rejoicing in the opportunity for some yuletide solitude. However, when married couple (Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper) seize the opportunity to retrieve the previously stolen priceless heirloom in the Mercer family’s home, Max decides to protect it from the trespassers with a slew of elaborate and painful mechanisms.

Home Sweet Home Alone also stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up), SNL’s Kenan Thompson, Timothy Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original film, has reprised his role for the revival.

The film is directed by Dan Mazer, known for his work as writer for the not kid-friendly Borat franchise. SNL cast member Mikey Day and SNL writer Streeter Seidell have penned the new screenplay based on director John Hughes’ original story.



With a fairly promising cast and crew, the remake has something going for it, but as always, it’s hard to beat the original.

Home Sweet Home Alone will be available for exclusively streaming on Disney+ starting November 12.