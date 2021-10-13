The Beatles fans rejoice. The trailer for Peter Jackson’s docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, offers a first look at hours of never-before-seen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they prepare for what would be their final live performance in 1969. After being locked in a vault for over 50 years, all of the video and audio recordings have been restored and ready for audiences.

Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, They Shall Not Grow Old), The Beatles: Get Back brings viewers in the room where music history happened as the band prepares for their first live concert in three years.



The docuseries follows The Beatles as they attempt to write 14 new songs for an album, which would eventually be scrapped and later retooled into Abbey Road and Let It Be. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of the Fab Four are tested, as conflicts arise and the pressure continuously builds on the musicians.

Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg recorded all of the footage over the 21 days prior to the concert. All together, Lindsay-Hogg recorded 57 hours of behind the scenes footage as well as the entire last Beatles live performance from their rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to the recordings.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, and Jackson all serve as executive producers. Rocketman’s Giles Martin signed on as the music editor. All of the music has been mixed by The Beatles experts, Yesterday’s Giles Martin and Sam Okell. The duo previously remixed Abbey Road for its 50th anniversary.

The Beatles: Get Back rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, exclusively on Disney+.