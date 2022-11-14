A24 genre candles

A24 x Joya Genre Candles

Price: $48 for one or $120 for a set of three

Ever wondered what a musical smells like? Or a thriller? Or a Western? Brooklyn-based fragrance design studio Joya teamed up with A24 to answer those questions. The result is this line of carefully crafted scented candles evoking 10 classic movie genres, including the above plus: adventure, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, rom-com, documentary, and noir. If the candles are too pricey for you, they also have genre car fresheners available in the same scents for just $12, which could make great stocking stuffers. [Cindy White]