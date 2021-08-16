Advertisement

For fans of the long-running podcast in which the husband-and-wife team of Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael and their longtime buddy Jason Mantzoukas go off on movies that shouldn’t exist—but do—this is the episode you’ve been waiting for all summer. They delve into the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, a series they’ve been raving about ever since they broke down Fast Five 10 years ago. They’re also joined by Parks And Recreation alum Adam Scott, who has been on every F&F episode since Five. It appears the foursome go to great lengths to explain how much they enjoyed the latest F&F flick, even though it has hella flaws. For starters, John Cena (playing Vin Diesel’s long-lost brother) doesn’t exactly bring it as the Big Bad. According to Scott, Charlize Theron (who was the Big Bad in the last movie) didn’t appear to be on set long enough to make a big impression on-screen. Also, the hosts and Scott have mixed feelings on the sequence where Ludacris and Tyrese go to space (which Raphael claims she called on a previous episode). And, yet, somehow, all of them say they enjoyed watching the movie—especially in a theater. [Craig D. Lindsey]

As a wrestler, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton may not have reached the heights of fame that The Rock or Hulk Hogan did, but his skill in the ring, as well as his kindness, made him one of the most respected and beloved members of the industry. In the wake of Eaton’s recent passing, the WCW star’s longtime friend and former manager Jim Cornette has honored his memory with a poignant and often hysterically funny edition of his podcast. With the help of co-host Brian Last’s steadying hand, the grieving Cornette takes the listener on a journey through his remembrances of The Beautiful One. Starting in the late 1970s, Cornette recounts Eaton’s career and in particular their time together on endless car rides from show to show in the ’80s. Being one of wrestling’s greatest raconteurs, Cornette weaves a spell with his words that makes these tales of violent fans threatening their lives and the disgusting provocations of Eaton’s weak stomach hilariously touching. Cornette’s opinions on modern wrestling often make him a polarizing figure in the industry, but, for this episode at least, all bad blood is put aside as the business mourns a true loss. [Anthony D Herrera]

While drag itself has existed for centuries, the degree to which it’s been embraced by mainstream culture in the era of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been an unexpected surprise, to the point where many Drag Race alums have gone on to become stars in their own right. Two prime examples are Bob the Drag Queen (winner of RPDR season eight) and Monét X Change (winner of RPDR: All Stars season four and Miss Congeniality from RPDR season 10). The extremely talented Bob and Monét have found great success since their time on reality TV, particularly with their popular podcast, Sibling Rivalry. The two New York queens have such a distinctive repartee, it really does feel as if they might be related. In this episode, “The One Where We Answer Fan Questions,” Bob and Monét respond to queries from Patreon subscribers, kicking off a series of conversations on topics like the concept of white people/people who happen to be white and body-swapping with celebrities. [Jose Nateras]

Try as they might to push their brows down to the basement, comedians and close friends Betsy Sodaro and Mano Agapion can’t help but elevate just about every silly thing they talk about. Launched in 2019, this Patreon series technically spans across all cultural empty calories, including modern-day garbage magazines, junky Christmas music, one-star reviewed hotels, and gas station snacks. Not surprisingly, though, the duo’s favorite go-to topic is culty, spooky pulp, even outside of the current Slasher Summer mini-series. Horror fans may remember the pair’s short-lived but long-loved Horny 4 Horror podcast, and We Love Trash effectively serves as an extension of that show, including its lack of reverence for any one single format. Agapion and Sodaro bounce around from Taco Bell-set improv bits to interviews to movie watch-alongs to ranked bracket matches, bringing their witty and easy rapport with one another to each structure. This week, the hosts watch and discuss Amy Holden Jones’ 1982 Slumber Party Massacre, a schlocky thriller that infamously got lost in translation between its original comedic script and its straight-faced horror directorial execution. [Dan Jakes]