When Kate McKinnon was announced to play Theranos founder and alleged scammer Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, it made perfect sense. If there’s anyone who excels at playing eccentric blondes, it’s the SNL star. But , McKinnon dropped out of The Dropout, so Hulu replaced her with Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried.



Though some on social media were doubtful that Seyfried looked enough like Holmes to be a viable replacement, Hulu’s first look at the limited series shows all you need is a blonde, blue-eyed actor in a turtleneck to get a realistic-enough looking Holmes.

Hulu shared four stills from the show, three of which show Seyfried donning the Steve Jobs-inspired outfit Holmes was known to wear while running Theranos. One image shows Holmes sitting on the floor in an all-black ensemble, speaking on the phone looking dejected. Other two pictures give a glimpse of Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, working alongside Holmes.

The series is set to premiere with three episodes on March 3, and will be the first fictionalized account of Holmes’ story. It was recently announced that Adam McKay’s movie about Holmes, Bad Blood— based on John Carreyrou’s book Bad Blood: Secrets And Lies In A Silicon Valley Startup—was picked up by Apple Studios. McKay chose Jennifer Lawrence as its lead, though no other details of its production have been announced yet.

T here’s still so much left to unravel in Holmes’ scandal. She is currently in the midst of a trial, facing eleven charges of defrauding patients by claiming that Theranos had revolutionary blood-testing technology. As reported by Yahoo!, “Closing arguments in the criminal case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will begin Thursday [December 16] as jurors weigh whether she intentionally defrauded patients and investors in the blood-testing startup.”