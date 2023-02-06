It seems like Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt still know how to know what you did last summer, because they’re in talks to return for a “passing of the torch-type sequel” of ‘90s slasher movie hit I Know What You Did Last Summer. That’s according to Deadline, which says Sony is looking to revitalize the franchise after the success of Scream’s reboot/legacy sequel with Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson behind the wheel (but hopefully she’s a more responsible driver than those teens in the movie).

Deadline says the pitch for this film came from Robinson and writer Leah McKendrick, and it apparently “blew away studio execs” when they presented it. We hope the idea was more than “let’s do another one of those, I have Freddie Prinze Jr.’s phone number,” but who knows. It’ll have to be something smart without being overly self-aware, since that’s what Scream’s whole deal was, and it’ll also have to be a good idea, unlike… a certain other horror franchise that recently got a reboot/legacy sequel.

Nobody will say what the new movie will be about (or what kind of tortured phrasing they might squeeze into its title), but the original killer—The Fisherman—died in the second movie. Then again, he apparently came back as an immortal Jason-like killer in the direct-to-video I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, so if we’re accepting the canon of that entry, pretty much anything is on the table. (Well, anything but going back to Lois Duncan’s original ‘70s YA novel, which is a more restrained thriller and not a serial killer story at all.)

Of course, if you still know what they did the last time they did a reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer (what was that about tortured phrasing?), you may know that they just did one of these a couple of years ago. At the end of 2021, Amazon’s Prime Video released eight episodes of a new I Know What You Did Last Summer that didn’t survive past one season—possibly because somebody hit it with a car and then just drove off. That one was very much a total reboot with no plot connection to the earlier film, but this one is obviously going in the other direction.