Here's what's happening in the world of television for Tuesday, October 12.



Top pick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m.): In tonight’s episode, “Man Handled,” (ew) Impeachment continues the careful balancing act of knowing the ending when the main characters don’t. As Ines Bellina wrote in her last recap, “As the witness list grows, so do the concerns of many of our key players… Though the fear is palpable, we already know that only half this group truly need be concerned. The rest will go on to have storied careers.” Meanwhile, this episode has the U.S. Office Of The Independent Counsel holding Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) for 12 traumatizing hours in a hotel room.



Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild Cards

Chucky (Syfy and USA, 10 p.m.): “Chucky, the new series premiering on Syfy, retains all of the character’s penchant for grotesque kills and juvenile, acidic humor. Before the end of the first episode, the doll is murdering clueless adults, vomiting up liquor, and seizing a microphone to call a roomful of kids and their parents a ‘bunch of fucking assholes.’ By the third episode, the brief opening recaps are preceded by Dourif sneering, ‘Previously, on fuckin’ Chucky…’ Elegant, this show is not.” Read more of Alex McLevy’s pre-air review here.



Attack The Block (Hulu, leaving October 31): If you’re in a Halloween horror mood but aren’t that interested in serial killers, monsters, or ghosts, why not check out this fusion of comedy and sci-fi from Joe Cornish? John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker lead a stellar cast as they fend off a very different type of British invasion. There’s already a sequel in the works.