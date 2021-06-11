Clockwise from left: In The Heights (Photo: Macall Polay / Warner Bros. Pictures); Chicago (Screenshot: Miramax); La La Land (Screenshot: Lionsgate) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

This week’s for the theater kids, as Film Club’s A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife welcome When Romance Met Comedy columnist and self-described musical nerd Caroline Siede for a discussion of the evolution and appeal of the 21st-century movie musical. From In The Heights to Chicago to the similarities between dance and action choreography, this week’s episode has everything short of our critics bursting into song—and we’re all probably better off without that.

Advertisement

Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on Apple Podcasts, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. And while you’re there, check out The A.V. Club’s other podcasts, Push The Envelope and Dial M For Maple.