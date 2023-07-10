Jamie Lee Curtis, the proud owner of a they/them Oscar, sayer of “trowma,” and peddler of “yogurt that makes you shit, ” has recently voiced her strong support of the ongoing writer’s strike, even if it interferes with plans for her beloved Freaky Friday sequel. What a woman; she really is all of us!



If you saw headlines about the WGA strike and immediately thought, “but what about Freaky Friday 2?” you can put those concerns right to bed. “Oh, it’ll happen. For sure. Oh, for sure. There’s no question,” Curtis said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The real question of whether the 64-year-old Curtis and 37-year-old Lindsay Lohan will once again swap bodies is not if, but when. The people who, according to Curtis, have been clamoring for a Freaky Friday sequel for some time now will unfortunately have to put their excitement on hold a little while longer. Don’t worry, though, all you die-hard Pink Slip fans out there (or fans of that MUNA performance )— it’s all for a good cause.

“Stories require writers, and right now there are no writers because they’re all fighting for their lives, for their creative lives, for their emotional lives, and for their financial lives,” Curtis explained when asked about the film’s timing. “We’re in the middle of a contract dispute. And so, until those writers get paid correctly and protected by the producers that make billions off of them, we will not be able to tell you any more about the Freaky Friday sequel, except that it is happening.”

So, there you have it folks: the Freaky Friday sequel is happening. And we can feel good about it, knowing that it’s being done in the right way, with the right people. Now, the only real obstacle is getting striking writers their damn due, a negotiation Curtis should honestly probably be in the room for anyway. We all saw the way she hulked out over Christmas dinner in The Bear; she could probably end this thing in a matter of hours. Especially if it has anything to do with Freaky Friday 2, a film that is, once again, definitely happening.