Sorry, Tilly Norwood, James Cameron says that there's no generative AI on Pandora

Pour one out for AI actress Tilly Norwood’s team because Tilly ain’t getting a part in the next Avatar. Making the media rounds for Avatar: Fire And Ash, director James Cameron is making sure everyone knows that he did not use generative AI in the making of the latest Avatar. Over the weekend, he appeared on CBS Sunday Mornings to declare “AI actresses” like Tilly, “horrifying.” We guess he hasn’t seen the video Elon Musk made of a collection of ones and zeroes saying, “I will always love you.” However, Cameron isn’t going full-on “fuck AI” mode like he directed a Netflix movie or something. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cameron explains that he didn’t use generative AI for Avatar: Fire And Ash to protect his actors.

“I just wanted to point out we don’t use it on the Avatar films,” Cameron says. “We honor and celebrate actors. We don’t replace actors. That’s going to find its level. I think Hollywood will be self-policing on that. We’ll find our way through that. But we can only find our way through it as artists if we exist. So it’s the existential threat from big AI that worries me more than all that stuff.”

Still, he’s “not negative about generative AI” probably because he sits on the board of Stability AI, the creators of Stable Diffusion, an open-source image generator. He’s more concerned about the existential threat of “big AI,” which has kept Cameron awake at night for decades. More than 40 years after The Terminator, “Skynet has become self-aware” remains the go-to for anyone looking to criticize the out-of-control SPAM-generating, plagiarism-machines currently propping up the U.S. economy. He continues:

“They call it the ‘Skynet Problem,’ and it’s being discussed. But obviously, what they’re talking about is alignment. If you’re hip to general intelligence issues and AI overall, alignment is a big issue. And they have to be trained, they have to be taught, they have to be constrained so that they work only toward human good. The problem is, who makes that decision? Who decides what’s good for us? We can’t agree amongst ourselves on a damn thing. All religions are at odds over ethics, morality, and so on. All the governments have different [ideas], so whose morality, whose sense of what’s best for us, is going to prevail?”

We’re going to assume that James Cameron thinks James Cameron is best equipped to make these decisions.