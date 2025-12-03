Sorry, Tilly Norwood, James Cameron says that there's no generative AI on Pandora
Avatar: Fire And Ash is full of both, but it's all created by digital fire and ash artisans and not generative AI.Screenshot: YouTube/Lightstorm
Pour one out for AI actress Tilly Norwood’s team because Tilly ain’t getting a part in the next Avatar. Making the media rounds for Avatar: Fire And Ash, director James Cameron is making sure everyone knows that he did not use generative AI in the making of the latest Avatar. Over the weekend, he appeared on CBS Sunday Mornings to declare “AI actresses” like Tilly, “horrifying.” We guess he hasn’t seen the video Elon Musk made of a collection of ones and zeroes saying, “I will always love you.” However, Cameron isn’t going full-on “fuck AI” mode like he directed a Netflix movie or something. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cameron explains that he didn’t use generative AI for Avatar: Fire And Ash to protect his actors.