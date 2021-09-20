Neil Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman, published by DC, launched in 1989. Now, over 30 years later, the author is narrating the multi-part Audible original audio series based on his popular graphic horror mythology novels. The first installment released in 2020. James McAvoy voices the lead role of Dream a.k.a. Morpheus, and Kat Dennings plays his sister, Death.

Advertisement

The second installment, The Sandman: Act II, returns in September 2021 with 21 new episodes. The story will resume as Act II expands into the French Revolution, Ancient Rome, 19th-Century San Francisco, 8th-century Baghdad, and beyond. It will adapt the collected volumes titled Seasons Of Mist, A Game Of You, and most of Fables & Reflections.

In this exclusive clip, McAvoy and Dennings bring their comedic chops to the dark drama. Morpheus wants advice from his sister. Gaiman, in his narration, describes Death as having a “pale face with dark eye makeup and lipstick, her black hair toussled.”

Death is in too much of a hurry to help her brother, who needs help after a recent visit to Hell, during which Lucifer handed the reins of down under to Morpheus. What should he do next? Death’s sarcastic suggestions include: “Open a skiing resort? Turn it into a theme park? Sell it to the highest bidder?” Honestly, a Hell-themed amusement park and rides sound like a great idea. The clip ends with Morpheus and Death realizing they better come up with ideas fast, because apparently, the dead are coming back.

The Sandman: Act II’s cast also includes Michael Sheen and Andy Serkis, who reprise their roles as Lucifer and Matthew the Raven from the first installment. Their fellow voice actors form quite the star-studded lineup, like Jeffrey Wright, Regé-Jean Page, Brian Cox, Emma Corrin, John Lithgow, David Tennant, Bill Nighy, Kevin Smith and Kristen Schaal.

The first installment is currently available for free on Audible, Amazon Music, and through Alexa enabled devices through October 22. Act II premieres on September 22.