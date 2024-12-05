Jamie Foxx triumphantly takes the stage in first teaser for What Had Happened Was… A year and a half after reports of serious problems with his health, Foxx takes the stage in the upcoming Netflix special.

A year and a half after reports first started circulating, suggesting he had suffered some kind of major medical issue, Jamie Foxx is finally ready to take the stage again. (Okay, technically he took the stage back in October, recording the special we’re about to talk about in Atlanta, but now the rest of us get to see it.) This morning, Netflix released the first teaser for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, a quick promo that goes heavy on asking questions about Foxx’s health, and very light on answers. (You have to watch for those, we guess.) But it does have a fair amount of footage of Foxx standing, triumphant, before the crowd, so as far as dispelling rumors that he died/was still sick/got cloned, it’s already doing its job pretty well.

What Had Happened Was… doesn’t just represent a return by Foxx to the world of public life, but also stand-up in particular: He hasn’t released a new comedy special in more than 20 years, having focused far more on acting (and a bit of music) (and also, apparently pickleball) over the last two decades. In a description of the special from Netflix, some PR person informs us that “This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humor, and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter,” so that’s exciting.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… goes live on Netflix servers on December 10.