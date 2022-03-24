Among the many personas of Jamie Lee Curtis that we love—acclaimed film actress, legendary scream queen, respected yogurt pitchwoman, actual no-fooling baroness, and more—there’s one that demands even more of our affection than usual: Jamie Lee Curtis, cosplay enthusiast.

Curtis’ predilection for dressing up as various pop culture figures (usually video games characters) is well-documented at this point, most notably with her appearance at the premiere of the Warcraft movie—a film she was not in—a few years back, when she showed up in full orc regalia. (See also the various costumes she’s deployed over the years to attend conventions like BlizzCon and EVO with her kids, without being swamped by screaming Halloween fans.)

Now, she’s apparently getting even more elaborate with her disguises , having gone on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to deliver a) a raw, unfiltered dose of Funny Mom Energy, and b), news of her latest “costumed play” exploits. Specifically, Curtis is apparently set to officiate the wedding of her daughter Ruby, a backyard affair that will also be, as Curtis and Kimmel repeat to each other more than once, a “cosplay wedding.”

Now, let’s be honest: Curtis does not sound completely versed in all the lore attached to the character she’ll be embodying while officiating the wedding; what else are we to make of her dismissing World Of Warcraft luminary Jaina Proudmo ore as a mere “admiral”? Still, she sounds game as ever—at least before revealing that not even a celebrity’s kid getting married in a bunch of fun costumes can completely divorce itself from the present hellstate of the world, because, wouldn’t you know it, the woman making Curtis’ costume is living in Russia, and there are “supply chain issues” with getting the item to her. (As Kimmel notes, that’s a very polite euphemism for an ongoing war.)

Anyway: The world sucks, but it remains genuinely cool that Jamie Lee Curtis does shit like this. Thanks, Jamie Lee.