Top pick

The Power Of The Dog (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Westerns have been deconstructing toxic masculinity for ages. The Thomas Savage novel on which The Power Of The Dog is based got there way back in 1967. But [director] Jane Campion approaches the task with a sensual touch few of her peers possess—and with an equally uncommon understanding of where humanity’s darkest and most transcendent impulses intersect. In The Power Of The Dog, ordinary life is a soap bubble that can burst at the slightest touch. Campion’s films frequently use families to explore the commingling of personal and political violence, and The Power Of The Dog fits this mold.” Here is Katie Rife’s complete review of the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Regular coverage

Hawkeye (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10 p.m., season 15 premiere): The comedy returns after a two-year break with a two-episode premiere, titled “2020: A Year In Review” and “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7.” Two new episodes will air every Wednesday until the season finale on December 22. Dennis Perkins will recap.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.): In lieu of a regular episode, Legends ups the game with a holiday special called Beebo Saves Christmas. The cast additions include Chris Kattan, Yvette Nicole Brown, Keith Ferguson, while Victor Garber returns to narrate the hour. Keep an eye out for Sam Barsanti’s coverage of the episode

Wild cards

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku, 3:01 a.m.): NBC’s loss is Roku’s gain. The broadcast network canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist earlier this year after two seasons, but Roku snatched it up for a one-off holiday special. The film picks up after the finale, as Zoey (Jane Levy) navigates her familial and romantic relationships. The musical dramedy also stars Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters. Meanwhile, both seasons of Zoey’s are available for a free and heartwarming binge on Roku.

Lost In Space (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): In the third and final season of this sci-fi drama, the stakes are higher than ever for the Robinson family. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, they must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation. John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker) battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The cast includes Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, and Douglas Hodge. Season three consists of eight episodes.

Fruitcake Fraud (Discovery+, 3:01 a.m.): Enjoy your holiday celebration with a side of notorious fraud. This Discovery+ true-crime special covers the case of husband and wife Sandy and Kay Jenkins, who embezzled over $17 million in a decade from the Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana, Texas, where Sandy worked as an accountant. The bakery is known for its fruitcakes, selling up to 20,000 per day during the holiday season. The 90-minute special traces how the duo were able to go undetected for several years, and how the case baffled the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office once it was revealed.