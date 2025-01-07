Japanese Breakfast is hitting the road with a new album The first single from For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) is out now.

A lot has happened since we named Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee our best album of 2021. Whether those three and a half years have been ones you’ve loved or ones you’ve merely gotten through, you can bet that the band, led by musician and author Michelle Zauner, has some music that can meet your mood, and they’re about ready to share it with us.

This morning, the band announced on Twitter/X that their fourth album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women), will be out on March 21. The first single from the album, “Orlando In Love,” is out now, and you can check it out, as well as the album’s track list, below.

For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)

Here Is Someone Orlando in Love Honey Water Mega Circuit Little Girl Leda Picture Window Men in Bars [ft. Jeff Bridges] Winter in LA Magic Mountain

In addition to the album, Zauner is also taking her band on tour for a good chunk of 2024, teaming with opening act Ginger Root for select American dates. The tour also includes stops at festivals like Coachella, Austin City Limits, and Down The Rabbit Hole in the Netherlands, per Pitchfork. The entire itinerary is listed below.

Apr 12 & 19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Apr 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater (ACL Live) *

Apr 24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

Apr 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

Apr 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

May 2 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

May 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

May 5 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

May 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

May 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark *

Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jun 24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Jun 25 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

Jun 26 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Jun 29 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

Jun 30 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

Jul 3 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jul 4-6 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2025

Jul 8 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

July 10-12 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

Aug 23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

Aug 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

Aug 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater *

Sep 6 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

Sep 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace Theater *

* w/ Ginger Root

This story has been updated to reflect an updated list of tour dates.