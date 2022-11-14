Jay Leno is receiving medical treatment at a Los Angeles burn ward after one of his cars erupted into flames. The comedian and former Tonight Show host confirmed the news to Variety on Monday.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno shares. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno received burns to the left side of his face, although, fortunately, the damage did not penetrate his eye or ear, per TMZ. The incident occurred in Leno’s personal car garage on Saturday—the eruption occurred without any warning. Leno, a car collector, stores dozens of vehicles in his garage, per Page Six.

Although the specifics of his condition still are unclear, he’s checked into the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, a residential community in Los Angeles. Leno has also reportedly canceled the rest of his engagements for the week while he recovers.

Among those events was a Las Vegas conference for The Financial Brand, at which Leno had been scheduled to appear on Sunday. However, organizers for the event recognized that there was a “serious medical emergency” that prevented Leno from taking part.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email circulated among attendees of the organization’s 2022 Forum stated, per People. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

After leaving the Tonight Show in 2009 (and infamously returning to replace Conan O’Brien at NBC’s behest from 2010 to 2014), Leno has launched a few different projects. His CNBC series Jay Leno’s Garage, which launched in 2015, has aired seven seasons and 88 episodes, and last year he joined the You Bet Your Life reboot as host.