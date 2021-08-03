Good news for anyone who wants a mid-’90s Saturday Night Live cast member (who isn’t Adam Sandler) to provide them with a guide to self-improvement: Jay Mohr is now a life coach who promises he has “never worked with someone who hasn’t seen profound results” thanks to his help.

Powerless to resist the pull of his website’s “LIFE COACH” page, we learn that Mohr wants you to “unlock your best self,” “rediscover your purpose,” and “become the you you’ve wanted to be.”



“I WILL help you,” he writes before adding: “I am an intuitive. It’s like a psychic but real.”

While Mohr says “what I do as an intuitive sometimes is a little spooky,” he finishes advertising his services by pointing out that he will not abuse his powers. “Know that you are safe and protected and I will never break your trust or manipulate you in any way,” Mohr writes.

A page filled with testimonials bolsters the actor/comedian/life coach’s claims, though we would’ve liked more details about how terrifying it is to face down Mohr reaching deep into your psyche while doing his Christopher Walken voice.



We should note as well that, despite the power of his special talents and the testimonials that speak to their success, Mohr does have a disclaimer page that lets anyone interested in his “spooky” coaching abilities know he is “not and will never claim to be a professional in the fields of psychology, psychiatry, therapy, counseling, or general medicine/science.” In short, anyone looking for help with serious problems should probably go to actual professional rather than ... a sketch comic and actor.

Still, we’re not going to sell Mohr short. Maybe he does possess incredible, life-changing skills that his time in show business have kept hidden for too long. And, if nothing else, we’d much rather take advice from him than his former cast mate, Rob Schneider.



