All month long, The A.V. Club has been looking back on the defining pop culture of the decade as a way to give the 2010s a proper send-off. In the fourth episode of our video retrospective I Remember The ‘10s, we’ve handed the mic over to some of the celebrities who have helped shape the entertainment of the past ten years, asking them to share with us their favorite movies, TV series, music, and more. From comics to actors to drag queens to the Cake Boss himself, the stars revealed what 2010s pop culture impacted them and hypothesized what would endure as the decade’s legacy: The unforgettable (Game Of Thrones, anyone?), the nearly forgotten (let’s pour one out for Morning Glory), and the stuff you didn’t realize you were missing out on (seriously, Dulcé Sloan’s argument for Korean TV dramas has piqued our interest).

