Jennifer Lawrence is back, baby! The Oscar winner’s quirked-up pizza-loving persona fell out of fashion for a while there, but now we find ourselves in a cultural moment where the premium stop on any press tour is eating spicy chicken wings. It feels so right for J-Law to participate in Hot Ones at a time when she’s championing that near-extinct mid-budget R-rated comedy (No Hard Feelings); the combination evinces a charming nostalgia for the recent past. Plus, Lawrence approached the interview with her typical candor, sharing her thoughts on everything from Method acting to the best field trip in her hometown in Kentucky.



As to the former, “I would be scared to work with someone who is Method, because I would have no idea how to talk to them,” Lawrence says, obviously not a subscriber to the Method herself. “’Cause like, do I have to be in character? That would just like, make me nervous.”

She was, however, inspired by one particular star’s approach to preparation. “I had always been very on/off on/off until I did American Hustle and worked with Christian Bale, who I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing and it would be about 10 seconds to action, he would start getting ready,” she explained. “I saw that and was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ So then I started to do that.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the Hunger Games alum talked about some of her various onset mishaps, which include ruining multiple costumes with her Cheeto fingers and swallowing her nose ring on Don’t Look Up. Worse, she said, was losing a tooth on the set of that 2021 satire: “I have veneers, so it was a whole section missing and it was the height of Covid so I couldn’t go to the dentist. So I had to do all of Don’t Look Up with just a gaping hole in my mouth. Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio—just everybody.”

While that sounds typically comical for Lawrence—once again in keeping with the comedic persona employed in No Hard Feelings—let us not forget that she’s also a serious actor who commits hard. Working on Mother!, “I tore my diaphragm and cracked something in my chest—or my top rib,” she confirms. “It still clicks to this day.” See Lawrence commit to Hot Ones above.

