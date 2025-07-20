Jennifer Love Hewitt doesn't understand Sarah Michelle Gellar "feud" either The paparazzi's obsession with the I Know What You Did Last Summer stars began a decades-long "feud" between Hewitt and Gellar. If only they were actually feuding.

Two decades after I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jennifer Love Hewitt is still processing her rise to fame. Like Neve Campbell, she went from Party Of Five to slashers. Hewitt’s Last Summer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, the star of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, was on a similar path. But successful women with three names are like Highlanders: There can be only one. So, the tabloids concocted a feud between Hewitt and Gellar that neither of them ever understood. Speaking to Vulture, Hewitt set the record straight, even if she’s unsure what happened. “I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” said Hewitt. “I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?” Hewitt said she hasn’t seen Gellar since the original film came out. That’s what’s “so funny” to the actor. “People were like, ‘Say something back.’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.'” For her part, Hewitt says, “We’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from.”