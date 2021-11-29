Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 29. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

That’s My Jam (NBC, 9 p.m., series premiere): Jimmy Fallon hosts this hour- long music and comedy variety game show, inspired by his segments on The Tonight Show. Each episode will feature celebrities competing for the charity of their choice in a series of music- , dance- , and trivia-based games. Episode one will include appearances from The Voice judges Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Torquil Jones, the film follows Nepalese mountain climber Nirmal “Nims” Purja. In 2019, he set out to do the unthinkable by climbing the world’s 14 highest summits in less than seven months in an effort he dubbed “Project Possible 14/7.”

The Housewife & The Shah Shocker (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.): The new documentary from Hulu and ABC N ews investigates The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith. The two were arrested and charged earlier this year with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they allegedly victimized elderly people . The Housewife & The Shah Shocker digs into their case, and will feature interviews with some of Shah’s friends, employees, and family members, as well as the alleged victims of the telemarketing scheme.

We’re Here (HBO, 9 p.m., season finale): This reality TV show featuring former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants wraps up season two with its eighth episode. The A.V. Club spoke with the show’s drag queens—Shangela, Eureka, and Bob The Drag Queen—who walked us through their fabulous season-two looks.