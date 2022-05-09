Jodie Comer’s next role will take her on a mother’s journey through the apocalypse in upcoming film The End We Start From.

The feature is set amid an “environmental crisis that sees London submerged by flood waters, the feminist survival story focuses on a young family torn apart in the chaos (per Deadline).” Comer will lead the film as a mother who must find a way home with her newborn child. As the two maneuver the city, “the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in an intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival and hope.”

The film is based on the 2017 novel penned by Megan Hunter of the same name, which has been compared to Cormac McCarthy’s The Road.

Advertisement

Mahalia Belo (The Long Song, Requiem) has signed onto the project as director, with playwright Alice Birch serving as screenwriter. Birch is known for her work on the hit HBO series Succession as a writer and story editor. She also worked as a writer for Hulu’s Normal People, based on the Sally Rooney novel.

Executive producers include actor Benedict Cumberbatch, Comer herself , Sébastien Raybaud, Cecile Gaget (Greenland), and Eva Yates (After Love). Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland (The Mauritanian), Liza Marshall (Temple), Sophie Hunter, and Amy Jackson (The Nest) are attached as producers.

Comer won her second BAFTA last night for her role in Help, in which she stars as nursing home carer Sarah, who must help her elderly patients through the coronavirus pandemic. She’s been busy the last year, with leading roles in films such as Free Guy and The Last Duel, as well as wrapping up the fourth and final season of BBC’s Killing Eve. It’s also been announced Comer will lead the sex therapy series Big Swiss for A24.

Production for The End We Start From is set to begin later this year.