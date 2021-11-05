Joe Exotic took to Twitter to share that he’s been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.



In a tweet written on Wednesday, Exotic wrote, “Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole will have her own party over this! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice.”

He also shared a picture of a handwritten note, that reads:

Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you that the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy’s [sic] came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from [the] other test as well. Right now I don’t want anyone’s pitty [sic] and I’m sure Caroline will have her own party over this. What I need is the world to be my voice to be released. They have the proof I did not do this and there is no reason for the U.S. attorney to drag this out so I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones. Say a prayer please. Be my voice please. Love everyone, Joe Exotic

Exotic has been in prison since 2018, when he was arrested, and later convicted, on charges of attempted murder and animal abuse. Earlier this year, a federal appeals court granted his request for a re-sentencing, after finding that his original 22-year sentence was too long.

Tiger King’s second season is set to arrive on November 17, and the trailer showed that much of what will be covered in this update is about Joe Exotic’s plea to be released from prison. In an audio clip, Exotic calls in from prison, pleading to be released. “There’s an innocent man in prison. Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up,” he says in the trailer.