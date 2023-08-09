Uh oh, did Joe Rogan stumble into a good Barbie take?

It’s time to queue up baldguyreactionpic.jpg because the worst person you know just made a great point. This time around, the person is—surprise, surprise— loudmouth and noted sexist Joe Rogan. And the point? Well... the point is that Barbie was merely silly, non-man-hating fun that certain whin y dummies shouldn’t have taken so seriously. More specifically, it’s a “f***ing doll movie,” you guys!

Once you’ve gotten over the revelation that Greta Gerwig’s so-called “doll movie” was powerful enough to unite a guy who used to preach about treating COVID-19 with horse medicine and Whoopi Goldberg of all people (who made the same point almost verbatim last month), it’s... actually kind of gratifying to hear him out.



“A lot of people were upset about the Barbie movie, and I left perplexed,” he told guest Post Malone on a recent segment of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (via New York Post). “It was a fun, silly movie about dolls who come to life.”

“A lot of it is about the patriarchy, and it’s a comedy, it’s a comedy about dolls,” he continued. “People are upset that it’s this progressive metaphor for life that they’re pushing progressive politics in this, and I’m like, ‘It’s a f***ing doll movie!’ It’s a doll movie. It’s a fun movie about dolls who come to life and try to interact with the real world.”

Still, in the off chance Joe Rogan coming out as Barbie’s #1 fan was on your we’re-living-in-a-simulation bingo card, his next point—while also largely correct—is at least couched in familiar enough Rogan-ese to ease the mind . “I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men. I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks,’” he said. “Are we going to do this thing where we put all men as men, it’s one category, we’re not going to judge people as individuals?”

Which, yes! Exactly! For example, some women like making beer! And don’t want B otox! (Both things Rogan has denied, for the record.) Still, this writer is assuming what the podcaster is actually getting at here is that he’s not offended because he’s a real man and definitely not a “dork.” But, you know... baby steps.

“They think it’s a super woke movie... but it’s also a movie about how Barbies are the dolls that everyone cares about, and Ken is just a f***ing accessory, which is real,” he continued. “So when you bring these things into a movie... that’s how they have to be, because that’s how it is in the real world.” Sounds like he, uh, completely got the point. Now all the podcaster needs to do is go one step further and follow Gerwig’s advice and “let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men.”