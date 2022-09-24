Actor, wrestler, and part-time genie John Cena has just set a new Guinness World Record, the organization revealed today: Most Make-A-Wish wishes granted, at a massive 650.

And, let’s be clear: This particular competition isn’t even close. As far as we can tell, Cena is smashing his own record here; when he passed 500 wishes made back in 2015, that was also reported as the most that a celebrity had ever granted to kids. If you do the math, the additional 150 wishes granted in the last 7 years averages out to 21 wishes (or 0.7 deciLamps) per year, significantly more than any particular wish-granting well or magical fish you might hope to name.

Back when he crossed the 500 mark, Cena noted that visiting kids as part of the Make-A-Wish program is pretty much his favorite thing to do: “I just drop everything,” Cena said. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.” Descriptions of a typical Cena wish granting include high fives, championship belts, and wrestling tickets.

Advertisement

Per THR, Cena remains the organization’s most-requested celebrity, which isn’t wholly surprising, given what a huge swathe of culture his career has touched over the last few decades , from his continuing fame as a wrestler through his increasingly prominent work as an actor. (Not that we think a lot of Make-A-Wish kids are tuning in to Peacemaker, but the guy’s still one of the most famous people on the planet at this point.)

Cena, talking about the families he meets, back in 2015: “I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever. I don’t ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they’re up against anything at all.”