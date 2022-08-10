Mad Men star Jon Hamm is getting ready to re-wear that business suit. The Top Gun: Maverick actor is all set to join the season three cast of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

According to TVLine, Hamm will be portraying Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit.” Sounds like we’ll be getting a bit of Succession-style business dealings from his character, eventually leading up to a big backstabbing of the UBA team by the end of the season.

The Morning Show follows the fictional UBA network and its veteran morning host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) after the firing of her co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) for sexual harassment, leading to conservative reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) taking his place. Ending on a rocky note, the Apple TV+ series’ second season saw Alex catch COVID-19 as the pandemic started to spread, while Bradley’s relationship with Julianna Margulies’ evening reporter Laura Peterson is outed to the public.

Alongside Hamm, the series stars Jennifer Aniston (Friends), Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere), Billy Crudup (Almost Famous), Mark Duplass (Safety Not Guaranteed), Nestor Carbonell (Lost), Karen Pittman (And Just Like That...), and Desean Terry (Room 104).

The Morning Show’s third season will also introduce a new showrunner, having Charlotte Stoudt (Fosse/Verdon) taking over for Kerry Ehrin. The series’ new season is expected to begin production later this month, reports TVLine.

Since winning an Emmy in 2015 for his breakout role in the 1960s period drama Mad Men, Hamm has starred in films and TV series such as Baby Driver, Top Gun: Maverick, and Good Omens. His next role will have him heading up north for some Coen-esque shenanigans in the upcoming season of Fargo, with Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple accompanying Hamm on a kidnapping of some-sorts.