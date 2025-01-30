Jonathan Majors' long-shelved Magazine Dreams finally has a trailer More than a year after Disney yanked the movie off its schedule and sold it off, Majors' bodybuilding drama finally has a trailer.

Magazine Dreams was supposed to be something else. The body-building drama was supposed to be a key part of the Jonathan Majors artistic and charm offensive: The festival darling that off-set his charismatic but slighter Marvel movie acting to show depth, nuance, and an ability to transform himself for a part. (In ways that didn’t just mean putting on different costumes and vocal tics for Ant-Man or Loki.) All of that abruptly slowed to a halt in March of 2023, though, when Majors was charged with assault and several other crimes in connection with a “domestic dispute,” and jettisoned outright when he was found guilty of misdemeanor counts of reckless assault and harassment in December of that year. Not only did Disney fire Majors from his role as the new center of its Marvel Cinematic Universe: It also shelved plans to release Dreams, which it had picked up after a strong showing at Sundance. The movie was eventually sold off to Briarcliff Entertainment, and now here we are, multiple years later: Finally watching a trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Which shows what we’ve pretty much already known from the film’s festival debut a couple of years back: The movie shows Majors in total commitment mode, playing a young bodybuilder whose dreams of stardom push him to increasingly extreme behavior. Director and writer Elijah Bynum constantly shows us both Majors’ absurdly ripped body, and looks at his mournful face, as multiple people in his life suggest to him that maybe he shouldn’t inject himself with all possible substances in order to make himself look like a very swollen balloon man.

Magazine Dreams got genuinely strong reviews when it first made the rounds back in 2023, although almost all of them were focused on Majors’ performance. Which means the film is going to be toiling under a lot of baggage when its March 21 release date rolls around; at the very least, this first trailer should give you a decent early litmus test for whether “Jonathan Majors going all-out” is something you’re still interested in watching.