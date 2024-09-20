Josh O'Connor and Kelly Reichardt are a natural match, and more of this week's casting news John Cena has officially landed his own Mattel movie after being Mermaid Ken in Barbie

If Josh O’Connor’s reputation as an arthouse and indie darling hasn’t already been solidified, this ought to do the trick. Deadline reports this afternoon that the Challengers and La Chimera star has boarded The Mastermind, the latest feature from director and screenwriter Kelly Reichardt. The film centers on “an audacious art heist amidst the backdrop of the Vietnam War.” That does sound a tad similar to a few of La Chimera’s details, but that is hardly a bad thing. Mubi is financing and directing the film, which is expected to begin production this year.

Reichardt’s most recent film was Showing Up, which starred Michelle Williams and also focused on art (though more on the artists than thieves). O’Connor, of course, has been on a particular hot streak over the past few years. He will next be seen in Lee, the Kate Winslet-starring biopic about war photographer Lee Miller, while his film The History Of Sound, a romance also starring Paul Mescal, is in post-production.

