Josh O'Connor and Kelly Reichardt are a natural match, and more of this week's casting news
John Cena has officially landed his own Mattel movie after being Mermaid Ken in BarbiePhoto by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc, Monica Schipper/Getty Images
If Josh O’Connor’s reputation as an arthouse and indie darling hasn’t already been solidified, this ought to do the trick. Deadline reports this afternoon that the Challengers and La Chimera star has boarded The Mastermind, the latest feature from director and screenwriter Kelly Reichardt. The film centers on “an audacious art heist amidst the backdrop of the Vietnam War.” That does sound a tad similar to a few of La Chimera’s details, but that is hardly a bad thing. Mubi is financing and directing the film, which is expected to begin production this year.
Reichardt’s most recent film was Showing Up, which starred Michelle Williams and also focused on art (though more on the artists than thieves). O’Connor, of course, has been on a particular hot streak over the past few years. He will next be seen in Lee, the Kate Winslet-starring biopic about war photographer Lee Miller, while his film The History Of Sound, a romance also starring Paul Mescal, is in post-production.
Elsewhere this week, Black Mirror added a bunch of names to its upcoming season, and Saturday Night Live added a bunch of guests to its upcoming season. Check out more of the highlights of this week’s casting below.
- •Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova have both joined season two of Neftlix’s One Piece adaptation as Mr. 0 and Miss All Sunday, respectively. [via Deadline]
- •Season two of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation has landed Miya Cech as Toph, an Earthbender. [via Deadline]
- •Bad Sister Sharon Horgon has joined Hulu’s Amanda Knox series as the mother to the (debatably) bad college student. [via Deadline]
- •Riverdale graduate KJ Apa has apparently spent the last two years chasing the role of Bradley Nowell in director Justin Chon’s Sublime biopic. Well, this week, he caught it. [via Deadline]
- •The Duffer Brothers are rounding out the cast for their next supernatural Netflix series, The Boroughs. Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg have all joined the ensemble of the retirement home-set mystery alongside the already-announced Geena Davis, Alfred Molina, Bill Pullman, and more. [via Deadline]
- •More Sam Richardson is always a good thing. The actor joins the thriller Sacrifice alongside stars Chirs Evans, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Anya Taylor-Joy. [via Deadline]
- •Apparently, a Prime Video series starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis has been brewing for a while. It’s a surprise, but it also isn’t. Scarpetta received a 2-season order this week, and Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Jake Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Rosy McEwen have all joined the cast. [via Deadline]
- •Actor and podcaster Marc Maron will star in In Memoriam, a comedy about an actor who becomes obsessed with receiving a spot in the Oscars In Memoriam segment following a terminal cancer diagnosis. [via Deadline]
- •Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series Platonic is going big on SNL alumni when it returns for season 2; Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are all coming aboard. [via Deadline]
- •Gabrielle Union will produce and star in The Casket Girls, a horror movie inspired by the true story of “casket girls” who came from France to New Orleans in the 1700s to marry French colonists but were instead blamed for a rapidly rising homicide rate. [via Deadline]
- •John Cena has a Mattel adaptation of his own with Matchbox, inspired by those little cars. [via Deadline]
- •Bridgerton has added a few more faces to its fourth season, including Harry Potter’s Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei. [via Deadline]
- •Recent Tony winner Kecia Lewis will join Crutch, a spinoff of the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood. [via Deadline]