We all knew Biden’s goal of getting 70% of Americans at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by the 4th of July was a long shot (no pun intended). B ut to help get those numbers up, the dating app, BLK, has gifted our beleaguered nation a unifying song of the Hot Vax Summer we so desperately need, if not the one we necessarily deserve. What’s more, they made damn music history in the process:



Yes, that most certainly is Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and “mother of southern gangster rap” Mia X updating the iconic “Back That Azz Up” for 2021 to encourage holdouts to go ahead and “vax that thang up.” “Girl, you look good, won’t you vax that thang up / You a handsome, young brother you need to vax that thang up,” Juvenile tells us, which is probably all encouragement some of us needed to go ahead and schedule that first Moderna shot.

“Black adults under age 40 are the most likely group to avoid the Covid-19 vaccination, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Distrust of doctors and government, less access to vaccination centers, and online misinformation each play a role,” explains the official press release from BLK.



“I just wanted to do something positive for my people...We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive,” says Juvenile. BLK also notes that this is actually the first time artists from Cash Money Records and No Limit Records have collaborated on a song “ in any official capacity,” which is genuinely an impressive little bit of trivia, if we’re being honest.

Regardless of whether or not the new track is successful in its goals, it was undoubtedly all worth it to hear Mannie Fresh come in on his verse with, “I know you can’t stand it / No holding hands, chick.” It also washes our eyes and ears free of this little incident from last year.

