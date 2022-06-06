Singer Kate Bush has offered a rare statement on the popularity and resurgence of her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” after its use in the newest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush writes on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

The single is used many times throughout the fourth season of Stranger Things as a motif for Sadie Sink’s Max; the song even saves her from the villain Vecna at one point. Bush, an apparent fan of the sci-fi series, says she cannot wait for the rest of the fourth season to arrive in July.

“I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July,” she continues.

The Hounds Of Love opener has definitely been given a new lease on life as it surges on Spotify, iTunes, and Billboard charts. It currently has the chance to snag a higher spot on the Hot 100 chart than it originally did in 1985. Additionally, three of Bush’s other songs are currently on the Spotify Viral Chart, including “Cloudbusting,” “Hounds Of Love,” and “Wuthering Heights.” “Running Up That Hill” previously landed on UK charts after its use in the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4 are currently streaming on Netflix, with the remainder of the season debuting on Friday, July 1.