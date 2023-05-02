Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to miss American Idol for coronation

Ah, the lifestyles of the rich and royal. If you can’t find anybody of suitable stature to celebrate you in your home country, you might as well import a few foreign assets. King Charles reportedly faced a laundry list of celebrity rejections, with Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles, and the Spice Girls among those who supposedly turned down the opportunity to perform at his upcoming coronation. Rather than scrounge around the commonwealth, the next best thing was to look outside the erstwhile empire and poach a couple of American Idol judges, apparently.

Yes, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are headlining the coronation concert, among other performers that include three original members of British boyband Take That. (Robbie Williams is among those who allegedly rejected the offer, but Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen will take the stage.) Non-musical acts set to make an appearance include new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, Winnie the Pooh, and Tom Cruise, who has apparently become everyone’s go-to guy for plugging up a sinking ship.

For Perry and Richie, this side hustle means missing out on their main gig, being American Idol judges. Thus, the remaining judge Luke Bryant (who must be feeling a little left out) will be joined by some A-list guest judges, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran, for the episode airing on Sunday, May 7. (Prominent U.K. artist Sheeran says he was not asked to perform for King Charles.) In a strange moment of synergy, the two absent judges will be “checking in live from Windsor Castle throughout the broadcast,” according to TV Line.

Richie expressed excitement about the event in a recent interview with People, saying, “I mean, you don’t get in the business and say, ‘You know what? I’ll be at the King’s coronation.’ You know, that just never comes up. [It’s] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name.” (Called his name after probably asking a bunch of British artists first, but still.)

“I want to see the pomp and circumstance because I don’t care what you thought Michael Jackson did. I don’t care what you thought Prince did. I don’t care what you thought Madonna did. Nothing’s going to be like this,” Richie declared. “This is the grandiose of grandiose right here.” American Idol’s loss is King Charles’ gain, we guess!