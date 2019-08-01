When Luce premiered at Sundance 2019 back in January, A.A. Dowd named it one of the best films of the festival. Anchored by Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s “chilling, remarkable performance,” Julius Onah’s film deftly tackles stereotypes and the double-edged sword of power and privilege. Ahead of the Luce’s theatrical release, we sat down with the director and his star to discuss how the viewer’s perception plays a critical role in the narrative, and why Onah couldn’t resist making a direct connection to the work of director Michael Haneke.

Advertisement