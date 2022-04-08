The world always needs more ex-spy family shenanigans. Thus, we’re happy to report that Lupin star Omar Sy and Emmy- winning actor Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) are set to co-star in Joe Carnahan’s upcoming action-thriller Shadow Force, reports Deadline.



T he Lionsgate feature follows “an estranged couple with a bounty on their heads who must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer, a shadow ops unit that has been sent to kill them.”

Copshop’s Joe Carnahan is onboard to direct Shadow Force, co-writing the film alongside Leon Chills (Spinning Out). Previously, Carnahan co-write Bad Boys For Life, and has directorial credits for 2010's The A-Team, The Grey, and Boss Level.

Producing will be Stephen “Dr.” Love via his Made With Love Media company, as part of his overall deal made with Lionsgate in 2019. Joining Love will be Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone through Washington’s production banner Simpson Street, with Sterling K. Brown (who was initially attached to co-star) through his Indian Meadows Productions.

Executive producers are Kathy Atkinson (To Be Free), Indian Meadows’ Danielle Reardon and Jennifer Wiley-Stockton.

French actor Sy won the César Award for Best Actor (the French equivalent to the Academy Awards) in 2012 for his breakout role in The Untouchables. He has gone on to appear in X-Men: Days Of Future Past, Jurassic World, and star in the hit Netflix show Lupin.

Washington is best known for her starring role in the Shonda Rhimes political drama Scandal. The multi-hyphenated actor’s other roles include Django Unchained, Ray, Save The Last Dance, and Little Fires Everywhere. She won her first Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) portraying the role of Helen Willis in Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’s recreation of The Jefferson’s.

In a comment to Deadline, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane said, “Omar is at the top of his powers – combined with his global stardom, he’s ideally suited to co-lead this action-drama with Kerry, whose talent as an actress and a producer is unbounded. We’re thrilled to be working with the production team of Stephen, Kerry, Sterling, and Pilar, who have shepherded this story of a family in peril from the beginning, and with Joe, who will bring a unique, visceral style to the film.”

Sy can next be seen taking down dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion out June 10, 2022, and Washington in the Netflix adaption of The School For Good And Evil in late 2022.