Kerry Washington reveals UnPrisoned's sentence is up at Hulu Thanking fans, castmates, and Hulu, Kerry Washington revealed today that UnPrisoned will not be getting a third season at the streamer

Executive producer and star Kerry Washington has revealed that her Hulu dramedy series UnPrisoned has just had its parole revoked—wait, does that metaphor work? It’s been canceled, is the point, after two seasons on the streamer.

Defying the trends of the Friday afternoon TV cancellation gods, Washington broke the news that the show was ending herself today, via her Instagram, writing that “That is a wrap on Unprisoned.” Stating that she was “super duper disappointed,” Washington writes that “This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3.” But most of the focus on her post is on gratitude, whether to her cast and crew—”Who are not only brilliant and hardworking, but a JOY to work with!”—producers at ABC Signature, Hulu, and Onyx (“for giving us a creative home”), or, of course, to the show’s fans for two seasons of enjoyment and support.

UnPrisoned, which aired its second season this past July, starred Washington as a therapist and Instagram star whose life becomes more complicated when her frequently incarcerated father (played by the ever-great Delroy Lindo) is released from prison. In addition to Washington and Lindo, the series also starred Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, and Jee Young Han, as well as Jordyn McIntosh, who played the frequently appearing “inner child” of Washington’s character.

Developed by screenwriter and celebrity relationship guru Tracy McMillan, UnPrisoned was a heartfelt standout on Hulu’s (genuinely underrated) slate of really good, low-key comedies, with our own Saloni Gajjar praising its second season for “its crystal-clear commentary and humor from the get-go.”