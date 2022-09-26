Kevin Can F**K Himself’s sixth episode does a great job of establishing a fact I now wish season two had spent more time developing. If Allison changes her identity and escapes Worcester (because she believes it’s the only way to escape Kevin permanently), she won’t just be leaving him behind. After 10 years of loneliness, Allison has formed an unshakable bond with Patty, reconnected with her aunt Diane, and found a friend in her ex, Sam. She hasn’t realized it so far, but she’d be giving them up in her attempt to start over. Is the sacrifice worth it? By the end of “The Machine,” KCFH makes the case that it isn’t.

To believable conclude that Allison wants to stay in her hometown is a daunting challenge. She’s only concocted escape plans until this point, and continually expresses hatred for a place that trapped her forever. She spends season two breaking into funeral homes and city halls to attain Gertrude Fronch’s death certificate and assume her identity. Now that she has it, and therefore the means to go, the sudden shift in her perspective at the end to stay put is jarring but understandable—she’d be giving up the only life she’s ever known. But KCFH has to then pull off an explanation for why she decides not to leave.

Kevin Can F**k Himself The Machine (Season 2, Episode 6) First Aired Date Sep 19 2022 Comedy/Drama Grade B+ CAST Annie Murphy Allison McRoberts Raymond Lee Sam Eric Petersen Kevin McRoberts Mary Hollis Inboden Patty O'Connor Alex Bonifer Neil O'Connor Candice Coke Detective Tammy Ridgeway

Advertisement

The most impactful was the focus on Allison and Diane’s interactions. It was incredibly heartfelt to see Allison finally (finally) find common ground with the only family member she’s still close with. In season one, Diane was barely a side character who, despite knowing Kevin’s flaws, encouraged Allison to stay with him. The justification was along the lines of “It’s just what us women do.” However, Diane starts season two by finding out her own husband of several years is cheating on her. She’s been living the same kind of life her niece is desperate to escape. And when she briefly departs, Chuck pulls Diane back into his world, just as Allison feared Kevin would if she ever left him. It’s no wonder that Diane finds solace in Neil’s arms. What is a pleasant surprise, though, is Allison’s reaction to finding out.

She doesn’t chastise her aunt for hooking up with Neil, who, let’s not forget, did physically assault her in the season one finale (a fact Diane isn’t aware of). He’s also spent years under Kevin’s tutelage, loudly supporting and taking part in his ridiculous actions. It’s only when the rug is pulled out from under him by Allison and Patty that Neil starts to evaluate his toxic friendship, and eventually seeks companionship in Diane. They’re two lost souls who would otherwise find comfort in an alcohol bottle (Neil still does, it looks like). Once Allison spots them making out at the bar, she tries to talk with her aunt about it. They end up having a heart-to-heart wherein Diane explains herself by saying, simply: “He’s been here. It’s not a lot, but it’s something.” She indirectly calls out Allison for only being focused on her issues.

G/O Media may get a commission 22% off Amazon Fire TV - 50" Omni Series 4K - Early Access Deal Smart TV made smarter

The Omni Series boasts some brilliant, vivid colors on an immersive scale. And because it can be used with Alexa, the Fire TV is always learning. Buy for $400 at Amazon Advertisement

Of course, Allison does her due diligence by warning Diane that Neil is still going through something major, and might not be the right one for her. But she just wants her to be happy. Neil kind of proves Allison’s point by ditching Diane instead of meeting her at their secret motel hideout. This decision, and confronting Neil about it, spurs Diane to lend Allison a whole bunch of money so she can go on her “vacation.” The two women reconcile in a way they haven’t before. I just wonder why more time wasn’t devoted to this fascinating bond.

Advertisement

Allison would also have to let go of Patty, and that’s probably the biggest hurdle for her. Her decision to remain in Worcester comes right after Tammy confronts her about the Vermont footage. (Did Tammy show it to her to test Allison, or out of genuine concern? I think it’s the former). But instead of leaving Patty all alone to deal with the results of Tammy’s investigation, she decides to turn her problem around by making Kevin deal with it instead. She realizes that Kevin’s narcissism might benefit her if she turns the tables on him.

Case in point: He complains about her not being around to clean up after him. When Allison refuses to do the dirty work because she does it during her day job at Bev’s Diner anyway, Kevin does the impossible yet again. He complains to Sam’s wife, Jenn, about how their respective spouses work until midnight. How interesting would it have been to see that conversation? It doesn’t help that Kevin blurts out that he knows about their issues since he knew Sam sleeps at the diner on some nights. Even though we don’t see him do it, the damage is done. Sam and Jenn end their marriage, and while Sam is happy about that at least, his din er is in danger because her parents loaned him the money for it.

Advertisement

Kevin’s interference proves to Allison that she could use his selfish ways to her advantage and get rid of Tammy by somehow throwing her off the case, or the police force overall. Does she know he got the reporter (and her former classmate) who wrote the article on them fired? Clearly, he’s capable of anything. Even so, it’s an extreme step for her, and her warped thought process will justify it as an attempt to save Patty and herself. And if no one’s after them, she could potentially stay in Worcester. But what would she do with Kevin then, or does she hope he’ll be put away for whatever he might do to Tammy? KCFH has only two—two!!—episodes to figure it out.

Stray observations: